BMC Requests Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra to Come Forward and Get Tested for Covid-19

Days after Karan Johar hosted a get-together at his residence, several celeb attendees have been found Covid-19 positive. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s building has been sealed after the actress tested positive. Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar, along with 40 others in his building, were tested for the virus. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep has also contracted the virus.

Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, and their close friend, designer Manish Malhotra, to come forward and get tested or produce their negative report if tested already. Karisma is yet to issue any statement on the same. She posted some photos on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

After Maheep Kapoor tested positive, husband Sanjay and daughter Shanaya Kapoor were tested, too. Their reports have come out to be negative. According to reports, everyone who has come in contact with Sanjay and Maheep is being traced and tested.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar issued a clarification on Instagram that 8 people gathering is not a party and his home where strict protocols are maintained is not a hotspot of Covid-19. 10 of Karan’s staff members too underwent the test. He wrote that his family and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and all of them have tested negative.

The attendees of Karan’s party have also been accused of violating the Covid-19 guidelines by being part of the party amidst the ongoing Omicron threat.

The BMC has sealed the entire building where Kareena Kapoor Khan lives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress confirmed her Covid diagnosis through an Instagram Story on December 13.

Apart from sealing her residence, the medical teams of BMC will reportedly conduct RT-PCR testing of the residents staying in the building. BMC has also sealed Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora’s building. Amrita also tested positive for Covid.

