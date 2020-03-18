BMC Seals Shahid Kapoor's Gym After Being Spotted Working Out With Wife Mira Rajput

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have sealed AntiGravity Club in Bandra after Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were snapped working out there on Sunday evening.

The civic body has reportedly reprimanded the owner and the actor, in written, for violation of a government issued health advisory and posing risk to public safety.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute, as saying, “It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don’t follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked.”

The gym's sealing note reads, “By orders of Assistant Commissioner, the Anti-Gravity gym is sealed till further orders. Please note."

Around 5.30 pm on Sunday, Shahid and Mira had been clicked working out in the gym. Since the gym was nonoperational for other patrons, it came to notice that it had been specially opened for the star couple. As per an earlier Mumbai Mirror report, Shahid was snapped wearing gym clubs, and working out in the VIP area while wife Mira was in the general area. It was after they noticed a photographer that they made an exit from the back gate.

In his defence, gym owner Yudhishthir Jaising had confirmed that "close friend" Shahid came to the gym but not for a workout session. “He has been shooting in Chandigarh and had asked me to get some equipment after he sustained an injury (tendonitis). I was showing him the right way to use the equipment. In any case, we work out and train together at each other’s houses.”

“It was only Shahid, Mira and me... just friends chilling on a Sunday evening,” he stated further.

Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra government has taken an unprecedented move to order a shutdown of all theatres, gyms, swimming pools and auditoriums for 15 days.

