BMC Thanks Abhishek Bachchan For Cooperation, Wishes Actor Fast Recovery

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has thanked Abhishek Bachchan for his cooperation with the civic body. Abhishek on Saturday had tweeted that the BMC and other authorities were in touch with the Bachchans and complying with them.

The BMC lauded the actor for asking people to be calm. They wrote, "Thank you @juniorbachchan for not just duly complying to the guidelines but also for urging all citizens to stay calm and safe. We wish you and @SrBachchan good health and speedy recovery."

According to various reports, the BMC team has reached Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa to sanitise the place. They will then go to the other two homes, Pratiksha and Janak. Each house will take an hour to sanitize, according to a report by News18 India.

On Saturday, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that they had tested positive for Covid-19. The Bachchan family had taken rapud antigen tests where Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan's results had come out as negative. However, the results of their swab tests will come out by Monday.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

