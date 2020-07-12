MOVIES

1-MIN READ

BMC Thanks Abhishek Bachchan For Cooperation, Wishes Actor Fast Recovery

Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has thanked Abhishek Bachchan for complying with the civic body's guidlines and asking his fans to remain calm.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has thanked Abhishek Bachchan for his cooperation with the civic body. Abhishek on Saturday had tweeted that the BMC and other authorities were in touch with the Bachchans and complying with them.

The BMC lauded the actor for asking people to be calm. They wrote, "Thank you @juniorbachchan for not just duly complying to the guidelines but also for urging all citizens to stay calm and safe. We wish you and @SrBachchan good health and speedy recovery."

Abhishek had written, "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

According to various reports, the BMC team has reached Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa to sanitise the place. They will then go to the other two homes, Pratiksha and Janak. Each house will take an hour to sanitize, according to a report by News18 India.

On Saturday, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that they had tested positive for Covid-19. The Bachchan family had taken rapud antigen tests where Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan's results had come out as negative. However, the results of their swab tests will come out by Monday.

The actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

