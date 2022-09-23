BMW to Audi Q7, Cars Late Comedian Raju Srivastava Owned

Raju Srivastava, the popular face of the Hindi entertainment industry, passed away on Thursday, September 22. Reportedly, the comedian was on a ventilator since August 10 after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest while running on a treadmill.

The day Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, he underwent an angioplasty procedure, also known as balloon angioplasty and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, but his health condition remained unchanged.

Earlier, his health condition and now the news of his demise have sent shock waves and sorrow among his friends, fans, and admirers across the country.

The 58-year-old is survived by his wife Shikha and two children: son Ayushman and daughter Antara. He left behind his illustrious career in comedy, entertainment, and so much more.

His net worth is reportedly around Rs.20 Crore. The self-made man was fond of luxurious cars. His car collection includes luxury cars such as BMW 3 series, whose starting price is Rs 46.86 lakh. The second in his collection is the Audi Q7. Its starting price is around Rs 79.99 lakh. Meanwhile, Srivastava used Toyota Innova as his family car. Its starting price in India is Rs 17.86 lakh

Hosting events, brand endorsements, several stage shows, TV shows, and films contributed to Srivastava’s net worth. He used to take home lakhs for each of his stand-up shows. Apart from this, he used to do world tours as well.

Before Srivastava attained fame as one of the country’s top comedians, he was an actor. He started his career around the late 1980s. Other than being the most loved face of the entertainment industry, Srivastava was also associated with Bharatiya Janata Party as a political leader.

