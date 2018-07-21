Bob Marley: Suyyash Rai & Star Boy LOC's New Song Teaser Out; Watch It Here

After the success of hit songs Dilli se hu, Chandigarh Police, The Town Boys and Pegg Pe Pegg, singer Star Boy LOC has now come up with a foot tapping party number Bob Marley for which he has collaborated with Suyyash Rai. The song is all set to release on July 22.The song also features Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla showcasing their scintillating dance moves. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Star Boy LOC and the music has been composed by Jaymeet.The video of the song has been shot in Mumbai by Faisal Miya Photuwala.“I have collaborated with many singers but working with Suyyash for this song was one of the best experience I ever had. Also, it was my first time that I collaborated with 3 TV personalities for a single song. I just loved shooting with Divya, Benafasha along with the director Faisal Miya," said Star Boy LOC.Suyyash added, “This song is completely out of my genre as till now I have only sung romantic songs and ‘Bob Marley’ is completely opposite. I was agreed to do this song at the moment when it was presented to me by the director of the song Faisal Miya. I got really excited after listening to it and started discussing as to how and when we can do the video.”