Bob Marley: Suyyash Rai & Star Boy LOC's New Song Teaser Out; Watch It Here
'Bob Marley' also features Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla showcasing their scintillating dance moves.
The song also features Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla showcasing their scintillating dance moves. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Star Boy LOC and the music has been composed by Jaymeet.
The video of the song has been shot in Mumbai by Faisal Miya Photuwala.
“I have collaborated with many singers but working with Suyyash for this song was one of the best experience I ever had. Also, it was my first time that I collaborated with 3 TV personalities for a single song. I just loved shooting with Divya, Benafasha along with the director Faisal Miya," said Star Boy LOC.
Watch its teaser here:
Suyyash added, “This song is completely out of my genre as till now I have only sung romantic songs and ‘Bob Marley’ is completely opposite. I was agreed to do this song at the moment when it was presented to me by the director of the song Faisal Miya. I got really excited after listening to it and started discussing as to how and when we can do the video.”
Chotaaaa Bhaiii ❤️ Jhaiirrrr @starboyloc #BobMarley coming superrr sooooooon 😍 Get ready for the biggest dancing number ❤️ “HUM SIRF EK BAAR SUNAAYENGE, AADAT APNE AAP PADD JAAYEGI “ @thebucketlistfilms @faisal_miya__photuwale @sjiwani065 @bhanupratapsinghofficial @benafshasoonawalla @divyaagarwal_official #DilliSeHainBC
“ Jhaiiirrrrr failegaa tabaahi machegiii “ . . ”BOB Marley” ........ @starboyloc and @suyyashrai Feat. @divyaagarwal_official and @benafshasoonawalla directed by @faisal_miya__photuwale .............. And ...........DOP @bhanupratapsinghofficial .... producer @sjiwani065 and @gazala24 publicity design @ujwalgupta_ Only on @thebucketlistfilms #divyaagarwal #starboyloc#Bobmarleybylocandsuyyashrai #benafshasoonawalla #faisalmiyaphotuwale #suyyashrai #charliechauhan #musically #musicvideoss storyteller #thebucketlistfilms #musicvideo #photuwalas #loc #suyyashrai#sukish
