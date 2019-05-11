Take the pledge to vote

»
Bob Marley to John Lennon, 5 Celebs Who Got Their Stars Damaged/ Destroyed at Hollywood Walk of Fame

From Bob Marley to Sharon Stone, here are celebrities whose Hollywood Walk of Fame stars were damaged or destroyed.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Bob Marley to John Lennon, 5 Celebs Who Got Their Stars Damaged/ Destroyed at Hollywood Walk of Fame
From Bob Marley to Sharon Stone, here are celebrities whose Hollywood Walk of Fame stars were damaged or destroyed.
Anne Hathaway who is best known for her performances in films such as Les Miserables and The Princess Diaries among others was honoured on Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while promoting her new film The Hustle. Anne Hathaway's star faces the entrance of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, and is next to that of Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar for her role as the slave Mammy in 1940's Gone with the Wind.

Notably, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is where celebrities are eternalised. And while Anne Hathaway's stars have just been laid, history shows some stars have had their stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed or vandalised by brazen miscreants over the years. From Bob Marley to Sharon Stone, here are celebrities whose Hollywood Walk of Fame stars were damaged or destroyed.

Bob Marley's star was smashed with a sledgehammer

The iconic musician's star was damaged in 2017 by unknown miscreants. Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who had discovered the vandalism had posted a photo of it on Twitter with the caption, "Why would anyone do this to Bob Marley’s star? Help me understand. The Walk of Fame is a State registered Historic landmark! Disrespectful.” Notably, the reggae artiste who died in 1981 was posthumously awarded the star, located at 7080 Hollywood Blvd., in 2001.

John Lennon's star was defaced with graffiti

In 2013, John Lennon's star was defaced with graffiti mere days before his 73rd birthday. The scrawlings on it included a spotted toadstool, a smiley-face, and the words "I love you" and "Blackbird...Rain was here."

Bill Coby's star was defaced with the words rapist

Following sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, someone defaced Cosby’s star by scrawling the word “rapist” several times across his star. The incident happened after he was given a guilty verdict in court.

Sharon Stone's star was defaced with the words 'old fur hag'

Back in 2009, the actress' star saw someone vandalising it by scrawling "old fur hag" across it. She had the star in place on the Walk since 1995. She wasn't the only one. The miscreants also vandalised the star of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the words "Fur Hags!"

Sofia Vergara's star was defaced with the words #Embryodefence

It turns out Sofia Vergara and her ex-fiance, Nick Loeb, chose to freeze two embryos that they were going to attempt to have later via a surrogate. That didn’t go over too well with some fans and someone defaced her star with the words '#Embryodefence."

