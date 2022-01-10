Bob Saget No More: Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pay tributes

Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, has died at the age of 65. Following his death, several Indian and international stars paid their tributes. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and said that his death marked the end of an era.

Sharing a picture of Bob, Priyanka wrote, “End of an Era. Rest in power Bob Saget." Parineeti Chopra also remembered him. “The dad of the century. The dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle… and all of us too," she wrote, referring to his role on Full House. Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the actor with a heartbreak emoji.

Bob’s Full House co-star John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, took to Twitter and remembered him. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he tweeted. Dave Coulier, who played Joey on the show, tweeted, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s on-screen daughter DJ Tanner in Full House and Fuller House, called him the best human being. “I don’t know what to say Broken heart. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much," she tweeted.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who played the shared role of Michelle Tanner, Bob’s youngest daughter on Full House, issued a statement regarding his death. As reported by Page Six, the statement read, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando on Sunday issued a statement confirming the death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his hotel room. The cause of his death is still unknown.

