Bobby Darling Who Underwent Sex Change Files For Divorce, Husband Questions Validity of Wedding

Film and television artiste Pankaj Sharma, popularly known as Bobby Darling, has filed for divorce in Mumbai on grounds of cruelty. But the validity of the wedding, under the Hindu Marriage Act, has been questioned by the husband, according to a Times of India report.Bobby Darling married as a woman following a sex reassignment surgery (SRS). She has sought dissolution of her marriage and also cancellation of an October 2016 gift deed of a flat in Oshiwara and Rs 2 crore in alimony, before the family court at Bandra.Last September, the family court had ordered that status quo be maintained as far as the properties were concerned. The case is set to revolve around how a ‘woman’ is interpreted by courts and whether a ‘woman’ under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) means a girl at birth, biologically by birth.The divorce petition filed through lawyer Bhavana Jadhav says that both of them are Hindus and that the petitioner — then a transgender known as Bobby Darling — underwent an SRS in November 2015 to become Pakhi Sharma, before marrying in February 2016 in Bhopal, in a Hindu ceremony.The plea is also for ownership declaration of a Bhopal property, on the grounds that it was allegedly purchased with her “hard earned money but in joint names under pressure, misrepresentation’’ during an “abusive’’ marriage, alleging the gift deed was executed under “coercion’’.Bobby Darling has starred in a number of films, including Chalte Chalte and Page 3, and was also a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss.