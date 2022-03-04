Bobby Deol and Team Love Hostel Get a Shoutout from Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao

Love Hostel, the new film starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, released on February 25 on OTT. The film is about two lovers from different religions fighting against all odds to keep their relationship alive, while being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. Vikrant and Sanya play the couple in love, while Bobby Deol is seen in a rare menacing avatar as the mercenary.

The film received a lot of appreciation from viewers, as Bobby’s character of Dagar sent chills down one’s spine. Many celebs have also been praising the film. From Rajkummar Rao to Salman Khan, spoke up in praise of the film. Even Shah Rukh Khan, whose company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the film, gave a shout-out to the cast.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Extremely happy to see #LoveHostel receiving so much love. Well done @iamshankerraman @thedeol @VikrantMassey & @sanyamalhotra07. You guys deserve all the cheers."

Rajkummar Rao posted a story on Instagram praising the actors’ performances in the film.

The film was directed by Shankar Raman and produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

