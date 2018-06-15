Bobby Deol Calls Dharmendra a Legend Who Never Received the Best Actor Award

Actor Bobby Deol says getting an award does not matter to him as his father Dharmendra never received a best actor trophy despite being a legend.Asked about the perception that stars get awarded only for serious films, Deol told reporters, "My dad is the biggest example. Most awesome, talented, amazing actor, a legend. (He) was never given the best actor award, ever."So it doesn't matter. For me, it's the love and appreciation of fans and people around that makes me the best actor." Deol was speaking at the press conference of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) here last night.The 19th edition of NEXA IIFA awards will be held at Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok, from June 22 to 24 where the actor will be performing on stage.For Deol, this is a comeback year as he not only returns to stage but also has a film, Race 3, releasing this week. Asked if he is nervous about the performance, the actor said, "I am the least nervous today sitting in front of you and answering questions because I've nothing to lose. I have lost many years not doing anything so I'm now out here, doing my best and entertaining as much as I can."There are reports that his Race 3 co-star Salman Khan, who was instrumental in bringing Deol back to films, is also producing a film for for the actor. When asked about it, Deol said, "Salman is an angel in my life. He is the most awesome human being I've met from the industry, no one does so much for anyone and not that he is doing me a favour. He is doing it because he sees a fire in me and he wants me to be the best again."After Race 3, Deol will be seen in the third part of Yamla Pagla Deewana in which he will be seen alongside his elder brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra.Reportedly, Salman Khan is also going to sing a special song in the film.