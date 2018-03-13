English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bobby Deol Excited To Reunite With Akshay Kumar For Housefull 4
Bobby Deol has worked with Akshay Kumar in four films -- Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You
Image: Instagram/ Bobby Deol
Actor Bobby Deol is elated to come on board for the fourth installment of the 'Housefull' franchise due to his Ajnabee co-star Akshay Kumar's presence. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Houseful 4 will also mark the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise.
"I am really looking forward to collaborate with both the Sajids. I've always wanted to work with Sajid Nadiadwala and finally it's happening," Bobby said in a statement.
"Akshay and I share a great rapport and it will be fun working with him again. 'Housefull 4' is a big franchise and I can't wait for the film to start," added the actor, who is busy shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi.
Bobby has worked with Akshay in four films -- Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You.
Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, and is set for a Diwali 2019 release.
On the other hand, actress Sonakshi Sinha's spokesperson has refuted all reports claiming that the actress was in talks for the project. The statement, issued on Tuesday, read: "Sonakshi Sinha surely has many films in the pipeline and every now and then we keep hearing speculations about her signing some film. And one such recent rumour is that the actress is doing 'Housefull 4'. However, none of this is true. Sonakshi will be shooting for 'Dabangg 3' around the same time as 'Housefull 4' goes on the floors."
