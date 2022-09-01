Bobby Deol Hugs and Kisses His Mother In Adorable Pic As He Sends Him Birthday Love

Bobby Deol has been making major strides in the OTT ecosystem with Prakash Jha’s directorial Aashram. The ‘Ajnabee’ actor who was away from the limelight for quite some time made his explosive comeback with Love Hostel and Aashram. With his return to the silver screens, Bobby Deol has also become quite active on social media. If often treats his fans with glimpses of his behind-the-camera life. On Thursday, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle to share unseen pictures with his mother Prakash Kaur to send her birthday love.

In the first picture, Bobby can be seen hugging his mother tightly and kissing her forehead. In another snap, the mother and son duo can be seen smiling for the lens against a snow-covered wall. While Bobby Deol is donning a light blue sweater and a dark blue cap, his mother is wearing a thick jacket, black cap and black shades. In the caption, Bobby deol wrote, “Happy birthday Maa. Love you.”

Several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Darshan Kumaar, Aalim Hakim, Deanne Panday, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Suresh Raina and Chunky Panday were quick to shower love and send wishes via the comments section. While Abhishek dropped a red heart emoji, The Kashmir Files fame Darshan Kumaar, who also worked with Bobby Deol in Aashram, wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to Aunty ji.”

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

For the unversed, Prakash Kaur is veteran actor Dharmendra’s first wife. The couple tied the knot in 1954 and had two sons and two daughters from this marriage – Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Earlier this year, during a candid interaction with a media portal, Bobby Deol revealed that his mother Prakash Kaur and wife Tania Deol are his biggest inspiration in life. He said, “I think my mother is the first person in my life, who I think every child looks up to. She is the one who makes you understand life and she is the one who gives you unconditional love and my wife. I am not saying to make them happy, I am being honest about it. I am honest about the two women who make a lot of difference to me in my life.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Penthouse and Apne 2. Besides this, he will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal.

