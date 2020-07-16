Bobby Deol is Back with Shah Rukh Khan's Class Of 83, Reveals First Look as Police Instructor

Bobby Deol, last seen in Housefull 4, is making his digital debut with the film Class Of 83. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will release on Netflix. It is among the 17 titles that the streaming giant announced as part of a bouquet of new releases.

The first look of Class of '83 shows Bobby in the role of a police instructor, addressing a gathering of cops. He wrote, "Playing Dean Vijay Singh was an experience like never before #ClassOf83 coming soon on @netflix_in a film by @iamsrk's @redchilliesent directed by @atulsanalog produced by @gaurikhan @_gauravverma."

Class Of '83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal. It is based on the book of the same name by Sayyed Yunus Hussain Zaidi, which revolves around the story of a policeman-turned police instructor who helps his students cope with different challenges in their lives.

Other films that are going to premiere on Netflix include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra); Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy (featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar); Punjab Kaali Khuhi (featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora); Serious Men (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad) and AK vs AK (starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap).