Bobby Deol on Film Career Slump: Started Pitying Myself, Relied on Alcohol

Actor Bobby Deol, who will be making his digital debut with Netflix's film Class of '83, opened up about a slump in his film career. The actor, who made his debut with the 1995 film Barsat and went on to star in many superhit films like Soldier, Badal, Ajnabee and Humraaz, however, hit a slump during late 2000s until he made a comeback in 2018 with Race 3.

Talking about this phase, Bobby told Bollywood Hungama, "I started pitying myself and thought that no one wants to work with me so I relied on alcohol. I started numbing myself and then one day I realised where I was wrong when I saw it in my kids' eyes that our father stays home all day long."

He added, "I saw the same emotion in my mother and wife's eyes too, so something in me changed. I just snapped out of it. I realized that if I want to move forward, I cannot wait for someone else to do it, I will have to walk myself."

Bobby said that this was when he started working on himself and has been busy since the last two to three years.

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class Of '83 has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainments. The film also stars Annup Soni, Bhupendra Jadawat and Hitesh Bhojraj in pivotal roles. The film will stream on Netflix on August 21, 2020.