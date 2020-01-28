Bobby Deol on Nepotism: Everybody Likes to Complain When They Don’t Get Work

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol ringed in his 51st birthday with son Aryaman in New York City on Monday. In a recent interview, he was asked his take on the topic of nepotism and he said it's a word for the 'complainers.'

The actor said, "I think it’s just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work. The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn’t have work for so many years but I never cried about it.”

On the occasion of his birthday, Bobby was soaking up some New York sun. He also took to Instagram to thank his fans for all the love that came his way on the special day. He shared an adorable selfie with his elder son Aryaman.

After his debut in Barsaat (1995), Bobby appeared in various films up till early 2000’s, but also chose some questionable projects. Very recently, Race 3 (2019) starring Salman Khan earned him his big comeback and the actor is looking forward to work harder.

Bobby will next be seen in Class of ’83, a Netflix original film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie will also star Shriya Saran, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Amrita Puri and Anup Soni among others.

