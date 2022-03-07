Bobby Deol on Dharmendra Doing 'Rocky Aur Rani...': 'Only My Dad Can Play Romantic Hero at 85'

While his contemporaries are either retired or doing fatherly figures, Dharmendra at the age of 85 is daring to do something different by playing a romantic hero. After working mostly in comedy films in the past few years, the 85-year-old returns to romance the leading ladies with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

In an exclusive chat with News18.com, Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol said that he was ecstatic to see his father achieving some amazing things at this age, “My dad is romantic in real life too. He is a simply awesome and really talented man. I am really happy that at the age of 85 he is pulling off a romantic character and I believe this is something only he can do it. The fact that he has been active for so many years and still gets the same amount of love and adulation from his fans across generations is something that I am really proud of."

The actor adds that his father never thought that he would have such an illustrious and long career, “I remember when I was young, dad once told me that I hope I can work till the age of 65 or 70. Today, he is so proud that he is still getting some interesting roles. He is a workaholic and has been working since the age of 10 in his village and later came to Mumbai to become an actor. I am so happy that he is working with Karan Johar and a great star cast and I guess his fans are happy too."

Deol, who has been receiving some amazing responses for playing an antagonist in the recently released Love Hostel says that his family is happy to see him doing some interesting characters, “They have become so excited and there is so much joy around me. Everyone is excited that I am doing a different kind of cinema. Even my brother, father, mother, and my sisters are enjoying this side of me and are excited for me. I think it’s a great phase for me."

