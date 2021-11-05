Bobby Deol Opens up on His Struggle With English During School Days

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about the struggles of speaking English during his school days. He shared it with everyone during the promotional event of a film. Bobby Deol is a well-known name in the Indian film industry. The son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra is currently busy shooting for the third season of the web series ‘Aashram’.

As per the reports, the actor was speaking at the promotional event of his upcoming film ‘Poster Boys’. Deol, now a fluent English speaker, once struggled with the language while he was in school.

Deol said, “When I used to go to school, I was always weak in English. My Hindi was good in childhood. At that time, my teacher used to call the parents and complain that I don’t speak English. After this, I started learning English, but my Hindi started getting bad.”

He adds, “My mother always wanted me to talk in Hindi, but I also say that if you had spoken to me in Punjabi, I would have learned Punjabi too. My father, mother, brother all speak Punjabi. But I can’t speak properly.”

As per the media reports, Bobby Deol will be seen in the film ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Deol is currently shooting for the third season of Prakash Jha’s web series ‘Ashram’. His father and veteran actor Dharmendra will be seen in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Bobby Deol has a crazy personality among his female fans. His long curly hairstyle was once adopted by many young boys.

