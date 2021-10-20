Bobby Deol Posts Rare Photo With Sisters Vijeta, Ajeita to Wish 'Bhaiya' Sunny Deol on 65th Birthday

Actor-politician Sunny Deol turned a year older on Tuesday and fans and followers of the star left no stone unturned to make him feel special on his big day. However, Sunny received the most special birthday greeting from his brother, actor Bobby Deol. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared an adorable picture with his siblings and wrote, “Happy birthday Bhaiya you mean the world to me." Sunny and Bobby’s sisters, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol, also made a rare appearance in the photo, which showed them huddled together in a warm hug.

Bobby, Sunny, Vijeta and Ajeita are veteran actor Dharmendra’s children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra later married actor Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Both Vijeta and Ajeita opted to stay away from the limelight. They are both settled in the USA. On the other hand, Esha Deol is also an actor.

Fans were also elated to see Bobby and Sunny’s sisters in the adorable photo. One wrote, “Thank you for sharing this lovely picture with us," while another said, “So so lovely pic. The best family ever. God bless you all." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dussehra, Sunny had confirmed Gadar 2, a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). The film, helmed by Amil Sharma, will mark the onscreen reunion of Sunny and Ameesha Patel. The film will hit theatres in 2022.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Blank (2019) helmed by Behzad Khambata. He also directed his son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas the same year. On the other hand, Bobby received immense praise for his performance in web shows like Aashram and Class of 83.

The brother duo will be sharing screen space in Apne 2 which is helmed by Anil Sharma and will also feature Dharmendra.

