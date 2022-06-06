Bobby Deol Rubbishes Reports Claiming Dharmendra Hospitalised: 'He Is at Home, Doing Well'

Earlier in the day, reports did the rounds claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised in Mumbai. It was also claimed that the actor was in critical condition. However, his son Bobby Deol has clarified that the actor is fine. The Aashram 3 actor said that Dharmendra is at home and fine.

“He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection,” Bobby informed IndiaToday.in. The clarification comes as a sigh of relief for the fans.

The news of his health comes a few weeks after Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. In April, he was hospitalised after suffering a muscle pull in his back. On May 1, the actor shared a video assuring fans that he is recovering.

In the clip, Dharmendra said, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So, I had to visit the hospital. It was difficult, had a tough time for a few days. Anyway, I’m back with your good wishes and his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all.”

On the work front, Dharmendra has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming movies. The actor will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The veteran actor is joined by Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Speaking with The Times of India, Dharmendra previously said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work.”

Dharmendra also has the sequel of Apne, Apne 2. He will reunite with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the film. His grandson Karan Deol will join the franchise as well.

