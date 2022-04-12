Bobby Deol: Salman Khan Revived My Career, Got More Work After Race 3

The recent OTT outings of Bobby Deol have undeniably played a big role in the actor’s resurgence in Bollywood. His releases like Ashram, Class Of 83, and Love Hostel are some of the most critically acclaimed contents available in the digital space. But the actor credits Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his comeback in the industry. In an interview with The Times Of India, Bobby opened up about his friendship with the Dabangg actor, saying it was Salman who roped him for Race 3 and that eventually led him to get more work.

While singing praises of Salman, he said that the actor is “an amazing human being” with a big heart. And it isn’t just for him, but when Salman cares for someone then he does everything that he can just to be there for the person. He said that he is just “lucky” to be one “of those few people”, whom Salman loves a lot. Bobby further credited the fitness enthusiast for making him start his workout. Bobby said that despite his brother and father “used to be working out all the time”, he never used to work out and it was only because of Salman that he started doing it.

While crediting Salman for the revival of his career, the Ashram actor said that after Salman gave him the opportunity in Race 3, his career began. “Salman gave me an opportunity in Race 3 and that was the beginning of a lot of things for me and my career. A lot of people saw me after a long time,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.

In addition, the younger generation, according to Bobby, noticed him only after he shared screen space with Salman in Race 3. He added, “The younger generation hadn't seen me, and when Salman bhai ki film lagi ho toh (when there is a Salman Khan film) everybody goes to see it. Because of Race 3, I landed a role in Housefull 3 and that’s how the younger generation started noticing me.”

In 2018, Bobby played the antagonist in Race 3, which also featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles. Despite negative reviews, the film minted over Rs 300 crore globally.

