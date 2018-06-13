English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bobby Deol Says Fans' Love and Appreciation Matter More than Awards
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol says that the love and support of people matters to him more than critical acclaim and film awards.
Bobby Deol gets clicked on his arrival at the birthday party of Salman Khan in Panvel. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Race 3, says that the love and support of people matters to him more than critical acclaim and film awards.
The actor who was present on Tuesday at an IIFA press conference here, was asked about his perception towards parallel cinema that gives an actor more awards and acclaims than mainstream Bollywood.
Bobby replied: " I consider my father (Dharmendra) as one of the most iconic and talented actors of our country, who has been never given a best actor award. He received lot of love and appreciation from his fans and that is happening with my fans as well, so it does not matter. I am here because the people love me and wish to see me."
Bobby will be performing at the IIFA this month after seven years.
Asked if he was nervous, the Soldier actor said: "No, not really. I do not feel nervous. I have nothing to lose, I lost out on a few years of not working and performing, so now I just want to do it."
Regarding reports that Salman Khan was planning to produce Bobby's next film, he said: "Salman came into my life like an angel. He is the most awesome human being I ever met in my life. He is not doing it as a favour, but he is doing because he sees a fire in me."
The 19th edition of IIFA which is taking place in Bangkok from June 22 to 24, will have a heavy dose of entertainment that includes a live performance by legendary actress Rekha after 20 years.
