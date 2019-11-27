Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bobby Deol Says Son Aryaman Would Want to be an Actor

Bobby Deol's 18-year-old son Aryaman is currently studying management. But Bobby feels that he might change his mind and become an actor in the future.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
Bobby Deol Says Son Aryaman Would Want to be an Actor
Bobby Deol's 18-year-old son Aryaman is currently studying management. But Bobby feels that he might change his mind and become an actor in the future.

Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have found success in varying proportions in Bollywood, but Sunny's son Karan Deol failed to create much of an impact with his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas recently. All eyes are now on Bobby's elder son, Aryaman.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Bobby has said Aryaman is inclined towards education for now, though someday he might want to be an actor.

"My son is studying management right now, and is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study, and want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. One day, I am sure he would want to be an actor, but whether he will or will not, isn't something I am sure about. He's just 18, he can get himself into whatever he wants to," Bobby said.

View this post on Instagram

Like father like son !🙊 #aryamandeol #bobbydeol #love #fathersonlove #taniadeol #bollywoodstarkids #bollywood #london

A post shared by Aryaman Deol (@aryamandeolofficalfanpage) on

Bobby made his debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1995 film Barsaat, which performed below expectation. His notable films since then have included Soldier, Gupt, and Bichhoo.

Talking about his own biggest regret, Bobby said he shouldn't have "lost" himself. He said, "You can never guarantee a film’s success, but what you can do, is work hard. That’s in your hand. No one knows the outcome of box office, you leave it to public and God. You should never give up hard work and focus. That’s what I have learnt."

Lately, Bobby has been seen in Race 3 and Housefull 4.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

