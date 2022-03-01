Bobby Deol Says 'Sorry Aishwarya' As He Reviews Some of His Iconic Memes; Watch

Who doesn’t know about Bobby Deol memes! If you haven’t shared one ever, you are certainly living under the rock. Now, even the Bollywood star has reacted to some of his viral memes. Bobby Deol shared a video on social media in which he can be seen reviewing some of the iconic memes on himself.

The first meme is the one in which Bobby Deol seems to be using an airpod. The picture is still from one of Bobby’s 2008 movies. Reacting to it, the actor said, “See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.”

The next meme features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with him. The duo shared the screen space for the 1997 movie Aur Pyar Hogaya. In the meme, Boby Deol seems to be conducting an RT-PCR test way before the coronavirus pandemic. The actor laughed at the meme and said, “Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little ‘Swabby.’ Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby.”

Following this, another meme suggests how Bobby Deol also inspired the Canadian singer The Weeknd and Disney movies. The Love Hostel actor chuckled and said, “Papa hamesha kehte the ki saccha mard wahi hai jo sabko prerna de (My father used to say that a real man should always inspire others).” The last meme presents how Bobby Deol would have worked if he would have been an umpire.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was recently seen in Love Hostel which also starred Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It is a romantic-crime film of a couple who are trying to fight for their love as a mercenary chases them. In the movie, Deol was seen as the main antagonist named Dagar and his performance is being widely loved. He will be next seen in the third season of Aashram which is likely to be released in the middle of this year.

