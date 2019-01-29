Bobby Deol Shares Birthday Selfie with Son Aryaman and the Internet Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Actor Bobby Deol, who turned 50 on Sunday, has shared a selfie with son Aryaman, and the internet can't keep calm. The actor's photo with his teenage son has gone viral, with fans going gaga over the 17-year-old.Aryaman broke the internet last year when he was clicked with his father at the IIFA Awards. And he has done it again, as all eyes are on teenager in the picture Bobby has shared.The photo was accompanied by a long caption, in which Bobby calls his son a symbol of change in his life.Besides calling him 'handsome' and 'adorable', some of the fans called Aryaman a younger version of Dharmendra, while others have already called him be a 'future Bollywood star.'While people are keen to see Aryaman on the big screen, Bobby, in an earlier interview, had said his son is not interested in films right now."He's just turned 17 and I don't want him to grow up before his time. I have kept my kids out of the limelight and away from the media as I want them to enjoy their childhood like I did. They can then choose to do what they want. Right now, Aryaman's interests are studies and cricket," Bobby had said.The actor hosted a birthday bash at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, which was attended by actors Ajay Devgn, Arbaaz Khan, Saqib Saleem, brothers Rahul and Mukul Dev and others.Bobby also shared a photo with his wife Tania from the birthday bash. The couple have two sons together, Aryaman and Dharam.After a long hiatus, Bobby began his second innings in Bollywood with Race 3. He will be next seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.