Bobby Deol Suggests a Film Collaboration with Cousin Abhay Deol and the Internet is Excited

Bobby Deol recently took to his social media posting a picture of himself looking similar to his younger cousin Abhay Deol. Posting the two pictures put side-by-side by a fanpage, Bobby suggested something fans have always wanted, but are yet to see - a collaboration between the Deol cousins. “It’s high time we do a film together Abhay Deol," said Bobby, sending fans into a tizzy.

The post started with a fan club making a cool meme and requesting them to come together. Bobby reposted it, which kicked off a volley of comments from fans wishing they proposal would come true. The photos show the two brothers sporting similar salt and pepper beards. “It’s high time we should do a film together @abhaydeol! Thankyou @bobbydeol_100reasonstolove for the thought and creative," read Bobby’s post, as Abhay replied with a ‘Yes’ in the comments.

Bobby and Abhay have their own individual appeal as actors from very different genres of films, and it would surely be interesting to see the two actors come together. While Bobby has acted with his elder sibling Sunny Deol in multiples projects, Abhay has acted in films outside of the family. The Deol cousins have never shared screen space.

Once hailed as a Bollywood sensation, Bobby began his second innings with Race 3, followed by the success of Ashram, Class of 83 in the past two years. Abhay has multiple films from Dev D to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara under his belt.

