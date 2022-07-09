Bobby Deol To Be Seen in a Love Story Soon? Actor Says He’s ‘Waiting For The Right Script’

Bollywood star Bobby Deol has won the hearts of his fans yet again with his impeccable performance in Prakash Jha’s Aashram. While the actor has been loved in a never-seen-before avatar of Baba Nirala, his fans will be more than happy to see him in the character of a romantic hero. In his recent interview, the Soldier actor revealed that he will be seen in a romantic film very soon.

In an interview with a news portal, Bobby Deol said that as an actor he wishes to do different roles from all genres. The Gupt actor also acknowledged the fact that all these years he has been playing standard characters where he is charming, good-looking, and rich. According to him, at some point, you get fed up and he has reached an age in his life where he is trying to break into positions that other actors are doing.

The son of yesteryear superstar Bobby Deol went on to say that when you watch others’ work you enjoy it and you wonder why you aren’t being asked to play those characters. So the actor stated that he is trying hard so that people start taking him in those kinds of characters or roles. He added that playing those characters is fun, challenging, and outside your comfort zone.

Bobby further elaborated on the same and added that he too gets bored of doing the same thing and seeks variation with every kind of role. As per Bobby, the audience will also see things that he has done in the past and, at the same time, something different. Bobby also went on to reveal that he will do a love story very soon and that he is just waiting for the right scripts.

During the conversation, Bobby also talked about the expectations of his fans. According to him, they will always love you, but you, as an actor, have to keep improving and do your best.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Bobby is set to be featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

