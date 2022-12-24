Bobby Deol to Essay Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Telugu Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the highly anticipated films. Now, it has become more grandeur than ever as Bobby Deol has come on board for the ambitious project. The Ashram actor will be making his Telugu debut with Power star Pawan Kalyan. The makers welcomed him on Saturday as he made a dashing entry to the sets. Director Krish Jagarlamudi shared a video on Instagram of Bobby having a grand entry at the sets of the film.

The video opens with a black Mercedes Benz entering the studio, as it stops at the front gate, Bobby steps out of the car looking dashing as ever. He donned a black vest paired with black denim and a black beanie. He can be seen greeting people as he gets inside the building.

The director penned the caption of the video, “Delighted and excited to welcome actor par excellence and big action stars of Indian Cinema Bobby Deol into our mighty Hari Hara Veera Mallu world. Embrace an exciting ride.”

Here take a look:

It is said that Bobby Deol will play the character of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the Pawan Kalyan starrer. He has reportedly started shooting his portions in Hyderabad. A huge darbar set dating back to the 17th century has been made for the schedule. Some crucial scenes featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol are said to be filmed on the set.

Bobby has always wanted to work in the South film industry. In a chat with Free Press Journal, the Gupt actor shared, “I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard Hari Hara Veera Mallu I got hooked.”

He also mentioned that he is looking forward to portraying the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with Pawan Kalyan.

Nidhi Agerwal is the leading lady in the film. The film is presented by AM Rathnam on a massive scale under the banner Mega Surya Production. The film will be released pan-India in five languages- Telugu, Tamil Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is gearing up for its release in the summer of next year.

