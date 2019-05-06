English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bobby Deol to Make His Digital Debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Original Class of ‘83
The Netflix film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.
Image: Instagram/Bobby Deol
Loading...
Actor Bobby Deol has started shooting for Class of ‘83 and says he is excited to venture into the web world with the project, which is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.
"Excited to venture into the web world with Class of ‘83, a Netflix India original film directed by Atul Sabharwal," Bobby tweeted on Sunday along with an image of the clapboard.
Class of ‘83 explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.
The Barsaat actor also has the a multi-starrer film Housefull 4 in his kitty. Bobby, returned to films after a long break with last year’s Race 3, said on his comeback, "I think post Race 3, I feel a positivity around me and the people who are meeting. All I want now is to keep that energy alive.”
"Before Race 3, I met various people and approached a talent management company to take care of my work, but none came forward. I am happy that I have a team to look after my work now," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Excited to venture into the web world with Class of ‘83, a Netflix India original film directed by Atul Sabharwal," Bobby tweeted on Sunday along with an image of the clapboard.
Excited to venture into the web world with #ClassOf83 a @NetflixIndia original film by @sabharwalatul produced by @iamsrk @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/iOWVqlCZny— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) May 5, 2019
Class of ‘83 explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.
The Barsaat actor also has the a multi-starrer film Housefull 4 in his kitty. Bobby, returned to films after a long break with last year’s Race 3, said on his comeback, "I think post Race 3, I feel a positivity around me and the people who are meeting. All I want now is to keep that energy alive.”
"Before Race 3, I met various people and approached a talent management company to take care of my work, but none came forward. I am happy that I have a team to look after my work now," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Campbell & Hope Soar into Record Books With Highest-ever Opening Stand in ODIs
- Disha Patani Teases 'Something Special', Posts Pic with Aditya Roy Kapur
- World Laughter Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Comedians
- Cyclone Fani: IAF Deploys 3 C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft with Relief Material for Odhisa
- 'Proud Dad': Roger the Dog Fostering Abandoned Kittens is the Best Thing You'll See This Sunday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results