Bobby Deol to Make His Digital Debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Original Class of ‘83

The Netflix film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Bobby Deol to Make His Digital Debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Original Class of ‘83
Image: Instagram/Bobby Deol
Actor Bobby Deol has started shooting for Class of ‘83 and says he is excited to venture into the web world with the project, which is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Excited to venture into the web world with Class of ‘83, a Netflix India original film directed by Atul Sabharwal," Bobby tweeted on Sunday along with an image of the clapboard.




Class of ‘83 explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.

The Barsaat actor also has the a multi-starrer film Housefull 4 in his kitty. Bobby, returned to films after a long break with last year’s Race 3, said on his comeback, "I think post Race 3, I feel a positivity around me and the people who are meeting. All I want now is to keep that energy alive.”

"Before Race 3, I met various people and approached a talent management company to take care of my work, but none came forward. I am happy that I have a team to look after my work now," he added.

