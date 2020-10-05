Bobby Deol was Supposed to Play Akshay Kumar's Role in Ajnabee, Says 'This Industry is Ruthless'

Actor Bobby Deol, recently revealed that he was initially supposed to star in Ajnabee instead of Akshay Kumar. Bobby went on to play another character altogether in the film.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Bobby said, “The people I offered the project to, they eventually took the project from me and made it with themselves. That’s how it is, this industry is ruthless.”

The actor has completed 25 years in Bollywood after his debut film Barsaat, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi was released in 1995. The actor talking to the publication expressed his excitement about this milestone in his career.

He said, "It has been an amazing journey ever since my debut in Barsaat. When the film had released, everyone had loved it and the performances. I remember being extremely nervous before the release but my father and my brother were there with me all the time. I wouldn't have been able to reach this place in my life without them. But Barsaat definitely set the ball rolling for me and Twinkle. Completing 25 years in the films today seems surreal." He added that he has learned a lot from his successes and my failures in these years and is looking forward to the next 25 years.

The actor has had a very successful 2020 with two successful projects. He was first seennin the Netflix film Class of 83 as a police officer. The film was backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. He was also seen in the MX Player show Ashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, Bobby's performance as a godman was critically acclaimed.