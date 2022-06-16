Bobby Deol Wishes His ‘Angel’, Son Aryaman On 21st Birthday; See Post

Bobby Deol marked his son Aryaman's 21st birthday on Instagram with an adorable post. The Bollywood actor posted a picture of himself and his son, where the father and son duo can be seen twinning in black t-shirts. The 53-year-old actor embraced his son and wished him with a simple yet sweet note today. The caption accompanying the picture read, “Happy birthday, my Angel.” The caption was followed by a hashtag that read, “21st birthday.”

Fellow celebrities from the film industry also wished the star kid in the comments section of Bobby’s Instagram post. Bobby’s co–star from Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Abhishek Bachchan, commented, “Happy birthday.” Aryaman’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra showered blessings on him as he wrote, “Happy birthday, Aryaman. Jeete raho.” Bobby's co-star from the web series Aashram, Darshan Kumar, commented, “Happy happy birthday, Aryaman.”

Aryaman is the eldest son of Bobby and Tanya Deol. The couple are also parents to 17-year-old Dharam Deol.

The Love Hostel actor often shares pictures with his family members on Instagram. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a loved-up picture with his wife Tanya. In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Bobby described Tanya as his “heart and soul.”

Most recently, the actor starred in the third season of Aashram, which streams on MX Player.

Meanwhile, Aryaman is pursuing a course in business management in the United States. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor emphasized the fact that education is very important for any individual who wishes to enter Bollywood. Bobby said that he feels if his kids’ career in showbiz does not work, then they at least have their degree to try their hands at a new profession. Bobby revealed he wants Aryaman to complete his education first before becoming an actor.

