Bobby Deol's Bollywood Debut Got Delayed by 2 Years After Shekhar Kapur Left 'Barsaat' for 'Bigger Opportunity'

Actor Bobby Deol, whose debut film Barsaat completed 25 years since its release, talked about the film being delayed by two years as director Shekhar Kapur left the film after 27 days for another project. Rajkumar Santoshi was later roped in to direct the film.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Bobby said, “It was really frustrating. I had developed a good friendship with him. It happens when you’re working with someone and you spend a year-and-a-half with them every day. I kept telling Shekhar, ‘Why don’t you finish the film?’ but he had a bigger opportunity. What’s meant to be will be.”

He added, “That’s why it took so long. Otherwise, my film would’ve come out in 1993. But because of all this that happened, it came out in 1995.”

He further added that they were very excited to work with Kapur, but he got a offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. Bobby added that father Dharmendra told Kapur that Barsaat was an important film for him, and while he understood how big the Hollywood offer was, he would continue making the film with another director. That is how Rajkumar Santoshi wss roped in, said Bobby.

Barsaat also marked the debut of Twinkle Khanna. Meanwhile, Bobby has had a very successful 2020 with two successful projects. He was first seennin the Netflix film Class of 83 as a police officer. The film was backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. He was also seen in the MX Player show Ashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, Bobby's performance as a godman was critically acclaimed.