Body Found at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Farmhouse Identified, Deepika Padukone Shares Her and Ranveer Singh's Memes

The Cyberabad police identified the highly decomposed body that was found in a plot of land owned by Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Friday. The body was found late on Wednesday night. The body has been identified as that of 30-year-old Chakali Pandu, who committed suicide in a small dilapidated house located within the farmland, which is spread over 50 acres, said the police.

IIFA 2019 has never been as bright and colourful as the previous years, thanks to the lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The duo brought in vibrancy with them at the Award show, making people turn heads. While netizens did not leave a chance to wonder about the Padmaavat actor’s appearance, his wife, Deepika Padukone also made a point to share a good laugh.

After Mohsin Khan, who plays the male lead Kartin Goenka in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', co-actor Niyati Joshi has been diagnosed with dengue. Niyati felt unwell on Saturday but continued to shoot till Monday assuming it to be just viral fever. However, when she went for a blood test on Tuesday, she was reportedly diagnosed with dengue.

Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll right now. The actress just delivered two hits back to back in the form of Saaho and Chhichhore. She's also set to next appear in Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D, both of which are sequels to commercially successful films. Now it seems that she may also be starring in one of Luv Ranjan's upcoming films.

It has been earlier hinted by show host Salman Khan in a promo that Bigg Boss 13 will provide a way for its contestants to the reach the finale in just a span of four weeks, alongside other details, it is now being reported that Uttaran fame actress Rashami Desai may even marry boyfriend Arhaan Khan on show.

