Bigg Boss 13 Day 51 Written Updates: After Ugly Brawl, Sidharth, Asim Vow Not to Cross Each Other’s Paths

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight go worse as the two hurl waves of abuse on each other. While housemates try to calm them down, the two decide to part ways and gun their individual game plan.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 Day 51 Written Updates: After Ugly Brawl, Sidharth, Asim Vow Not to Cross Each Other's Paths
Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight go worse as the two hurl waves of abuse on each other. While housemates try to calm them down, the two decide to part ways and gun their individual game plan.

While the house stands divided on trivial matters, the housemates attempt to find joy in little things. Where budding chemistry between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla is proving to be an entertainer for a few, the latter’s fall out with his best buddy, Asim Riaz has resulted in complete mayhem. Wednesday’s wedding task takes a wrong turn as Sidharth and Asim get into a heated argument over serving fruits to Shehnaaz Gill’s family. With abuses being hurled at each other, Sidharth and Asim vow not to cross each other’s paths. Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Mahira Sharma who were on Sidharth’s side try to calm him down but fail in their attempt.

With the hope of having a better day, Himanshi Khurrana and Shefali Jariwala motivate Asim and assures that he is doing the right thing as Sidharth dominates over people and doesn’t listen to anyone. An agitated Sidharth is seen bonding with Vishal and planning with Shehnaz to make Vishal the next captain on the house.

Later in the afternoon, the task resumes and everyone gets back to playing their respective roles. Shehnaz tries to add some fun to the task by asking Sidharth to reveal his true feelings about Rashami Desai. Continuing the game, she keeps ordering other housemates for various things. She asks Shefali to feed her apples, Asim to say five good things about Sidharth and makes sure that everyone gets involved. Post the first ‘Shehnai buzzer’, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, and Rashami give the basket of flowers to Paras’ team to decorate their ‘Mandap’. Disappointed with this, an enraged Asim tries to steal flowers from Paras’ team. Soon after, Shehnaz gets hysterical and starts breaking Sidharth’s entire ‘Mandap’. All the housemates get annoyed with her immature behaviour and wonder the reason behind her actions.

With the completion of task, Paras' team wins the challenge. Hence, Paras, Rashami, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, Devoleena, Vishal, Mahira and Khesari Lal Yadav will compete to be the new captain of the house and win immunity for the week.

