Rami Malek to Play Villain in Daniel Craig's Bond 25, Promises Tough Time for 007
The 25th film in the James Bond franchise will see Daniel Craig reprising his role as the titular Agent 007. Rami Malek has been confirmed to join the upcoming outing.
From James Bond driving an electric Aston Martin to do his bit for the environment, to Cary Joji Fukunaga being the first American director to helm the famed spy-thriller series, the upcoming Bond film has been in news for the right reasons and some not-so-good ones.
The film suffered multiple delays, first when the original director Danny Boyle opted out of it over creative differences and later when Scott Z Burns was brought in the franchise to give it a new lease of life, story-wise.
Now, the makers are all set to set the record straight with the latest offering in the thrilling world of MI6 and its cold and heartless Agent 007. The director, cast and writers assembled at Ian Fleming's villa in Jamaica, where some of the films from the series were shot and Fleming reportedly wrote all his novels, to give away the details of the 25th Bond film.
Cary confirmed that Rami Malek will be playing a prominent role in the Bond film. Earlier, it was reported that the studio is in talks with the Bohemian Rhapsody star for a villainous role in the film. Rami's casting in the film has been confirmed. Details to the nature of his role were not revealed.
In a recorded video, Rami said, "I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing. See you all soon."
Director Cary said, "Daniel is my favourite Bond. I want to make sure the great run of the film series continues."
Naomie Harris and Craig will reprise their roles from the previous Bond films. Also returning will be Léa Seydou as Dr Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ralph Fiennes as the M and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. The new cast includes Rami, Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Ana De Armas.
Bond 25 will be co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the film will release in April 2020.
A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu— James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019
