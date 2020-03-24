English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Bohemia's COVID-19 Rap 'Virus' Wows Netizens

'Virus', the rap song on coronavirus pandemic, is available on Bohemia's YouTube channel.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 7:47 AM IST
Popular rapper Bohemia has come up with a rap on coronvirus.

Titled, "Virus", the rap is available on Bohemia's YouTube channel.

"Kamyabi kidi te kurbaani kaun kare.. Sare gharanch bethe bahar nigrani kaun kare? Nale bachan da kise ek da vi nai chance.. Bas pucho pehla maran di hoon taiyari kaun kare.. KDM face mask te jeda skull n bones.. Ohda matlab world is a danger zone (Success? Who will sacrifice, everyone is sitting at home then who's keeping an eye, no one will be saved yet ask them who is preparing to die first?)," the lyrics go.

Sharing the link of the song, Bohemia took to Instagram and posted the video in which he is seen wearing a mask while holding the placards on which the rap's lyrics are written.

Reacting to the rap, a user commented: "Only a true Rapper can give such a legendary message."

Another one wrote: "Song totally explains the current situation."

Follow @News18Movies for more

