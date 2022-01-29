Bohot Khubsurat: Kangana Ranaut Praises Nawazuddin Siddique for Designing His Own House

It goes without saying that Nawazuddin Siddique is an actor par excellence. We have come to love him throughout the past decade that he rose to stardom. Be it his intense dedication towards making the character he is playing come alive or his unique style of dialogue delivery, watching him on screen is always a delight. However, it seems Nawazuddin is also a jack of all trades as after showing off his writing skills in his autobiography, he has now turned interior designer for his huge residence in Mumbai. The seasoned actor has built a paradise for himself in the city of dreams. Three years were spent refurbishing the bungalow which is inspired by his old residence in Budhana. According to a Pinkvilla report, the house has been named ‘Nawab’ after the actor’s father.

After receiving appreciation from fans and friends for his hard work in designing his house, his feat has also caught the attention of actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana was left impressed by Nawazuddin’s dedication and shared a picture of his home on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddique sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai, bohot khubsurat hai..bahut bahut Mubarak (Nawazuddin Sidiqque sir has designed his new house himself and it is beautiful. Lots of congratulations to him).”

Kangana is also collaborating with Nawazuddin on the professional front as she turns producer with the film Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur. Manikarnika Films, Kangana's production firm, is financing the drama. The Sai Kabir directorial, described as a dark comedy, will be released theatrically before being streamed on an OTT platform. The duo recently began the film's final schedule.

Nawazuddin has a lot of films in his pipeline. Apart from Tiku Weds Sheru, he will be seen as an antagonist in Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. He also has projects like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Adbhut, No Land's Man in his kitty.

