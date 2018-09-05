Bojack Horseman, Netflix's Dark Animated Comedy-Drama, Drops Season 5 Trailer; Watch

Bojack Horseman, Netflix's dark animated series is set to return to Netflix for its fifth season on September 14.The adult animated comedy-drama stars Will Arnett as the voice of BoJack, the self-destructive character with the body of a man and the head of a horse. Once a legendary 90s sitcom star, these days BoJack is a depressed has-been with a drinking problem. The show has been lauded for the way it has humorously but accurately handled and addressed troubling social issues like depression, social anxiety, and celebrity culture as well as alcoholism and drug abuse.The new season features the titular BoJack starring in a new television series, Philbert.In the quirky trailer, the troubled, alcoholic horse is still trying to get his life back on track, but can't stop hitting the bottle. The 90-second clip is punctuated by Diane, voiced by Alison Brie (Glow, Community) repeatedly telling BoJack, "You say you wanna get better and you don't know how."BoJack Horseman premieres Friday, September 14 on Netflix.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)