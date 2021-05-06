Bollywood A-listers Replace Glam Selfies and Fitness Videos with Covid Calls for Help on Instagram

John Abraham has handed over his Instagram account to NGOs, Anushka Sharma did not post a birthday photo, and Janhvi Kapoor almost apologized for putting up a pre-committed mag cover. If you take a look at the social media accounts of many Bollywood celebs lately, you will not find the usual glamorous photo shoots, selfies or fitness videos. They have been replaced by posts amplifying calls for help in the Covid-19 crisis.

While some continue to post the usual stuff (and that is their prerogative altogether), others have completely stopped posting tidbits from their personal life. A day after her birthday on May 1, Anushka shared a video saying that she did not celebrate considering the depressing times we are in, adding that she and husband Virat Kohli would be donating towards Covid relief. The actress hasn’t posted anything in over two weeks.

Janhvi Kapoor was on a trip to the Maldives last month, before the second wave took on such a monstrous form. A few days back, she shared a glamorous magazine cover that she had shot while on vacation, with a clarification that it was a “pre committed post, and shot before lockdown.” The post has since been deleted. In the past couple of weeks, the actress has been actively sharing information about Covid-19 relief and amplifying calls for help on Instagram.

Actor-producer John Abraham has decided to let NGOs helping out on the field take over his social media handle to reach a wider audience. The actor has 3.2 million followers on Twitter and 8.8 million on Instagram. The ‘Mumbai Saga’ actor shared a note on social media which read, “I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusive to help connect those affected with the resources they require.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were trolled for travelling to Maldives amid the ongoing crisis shares nothing from Maldives trip. The actress refrained from sharing any photos from her trip. The last photo she posted on Instagram was on April 14 to inform that she has recovered from Covid-19. A week ago she informed that she would be working with journalist Faye D’souza to help people in need, and has been sharing information about Covid helpline numbers in various states and NGOs working for Covid relief.

Another actress who has dedicated her social media posts to Covid-related information in Sonam Kapoor. For the past two weeks, the actress has been sharing guides to recovering from Covid at home, guide to donating plasma and other such handy information. Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan a week ago reminded people about the gravity of the situation and asked everyone to wear masks. She has since been sharing posts on importance of getting vaccinated, child rescue helplines and an initiative by her alma mater Welham Girls to help hospitals get immediate access to oxygen.

Last year, many celebs were criticised for sharing their fitness videos and displaying their newly acquired cooking skills during the lockdown, while there was a mass exodus of migrant workers amid a worldwide pandemic. There’s a sea change in attitude this year, perhaps because the crisis’ severity is higher and has hit home harder. It sure is a relief to see stars set aside self-promotion to do whatever they can for the less privileged.

