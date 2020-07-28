MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bollywood Action Director Parvez Khan Passes Away Aged 55

Image courtesy: YouTube

Image courtesy: YouTube

Parvez Khan's death was confirmed by Hansal Mehta's tweet on the filmmaker's verified account.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood action director Parvez Khan died after a massive heart attack on Monday. He was 55.

Khan's death was confirmed by Hansal Mehta's tweet on the filmmaker's verified account.

"Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in ‘Shahid' where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!" tweeted Mehta, on his official Twitter handle, @mehtahansal.

Parvez Khan contributed to stunt work in films such as "Andhadhun", "Badlapur", "Bullett Raja", "Fukrey", "Ra.One", "Vishwaroopam", "Vishwaroopam 2", "Dev.D", "Gangster", "Sehar", "Ab Tak Chhappan", "The Legend Of Bhagat Singh", "Soldier", and "Mr And Mrs Khiladi".

The late action director's upcoming project is "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", Dibakar Banerjee's film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Next Story
Loading