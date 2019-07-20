Bollywood Actor Aditya Pancholi Gets Interim Protection in Rape Case Till August 3
Aditya Pancholi had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after the suburban Versova police lodged an FIR against him on June 28.
Aditya Pancholi had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after the suburban Versova police lodged an FIR against him on June 28.
A sessions court here Friday extended till August 3 the interim protection from arrest granted to actor Aditya Pancholi in a case of rape filed against him by a Bollywood actress.
Pancholi had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after the suburban Versova police lodged an FIR against him on June 28. The actor was then granted interim protection from arrest till July 19.
"The court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the plea till August 3. The interim protection granted to Pancholi from arrest shall continue till then," Pancholi''s advocate Prashant Patil said.
The 54-year-old actor has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The actress alleged that between 2004-2006, Pancholi kept her at different locations and forcibly tried to establish a relationship with her by spiking her drinks.
Pancholi claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the case.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Hope I Can Get Gold: PV Sindhu Doesn't Want to Miss Opportunity After Reaching 1st Final of 2019
- Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8