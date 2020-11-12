Actor Asif Basra Found Dead At Dharamshala House, Investigation On

Actor Asif Basra died on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala, near a cafe located on FC Gibada Road. He was 53. The actor was reportedly found hanging at a rented complex in Himachal Pradesh. While the cause of death is not known yet, it is suspected to be a case of suicide. A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation in the matter is underway. It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years and used to visit the place regularly.

"Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter" ANI quoted SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan as saying.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Reacting to the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: "Can't be true... This is just very, very sad (sic)."

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. He played the character of Qureshi in Anusrag Kashyap’s docu-drama Black Friday but the cinema enthusiasts sat up and took notice of his talent after Rahul Dholakia’s Parzania. However, that one role which made him famous among the Hindi cinema audiences was that of Emraan Hashmi’s cop father in the biggest hit of 2010, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. He was also seen in late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kai Po Che and Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met.

He was very respected in the Indian theatre circuit as well, especially for the five characters he played in Firoz Abbas Khan’s very acclaimed show Mahatma V/S Gandhi.

He also worked with actors like Omar Sharif and Peter O'Toole in historical drama One Night with the King. Apart from this, he has been a part of shows like Paatal Lok, Woh, Hostages.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)