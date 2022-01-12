Bollywood Actor Hemant Birje And Wife Suffer Injuries in Road Accident

Bollywood actor Hemant Birje and his wife were injured after their car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday night, police said. The car ran into the road divider near Urse toll plaza around 8 pm, said an official.

The actor and his wife suffered minor injuries while their daughter remained unhurt, said inspector Satyawan Mane of Shirgaon police outpost.

“Birje and his wife are being treated at nearby Pawana hospital," he said.

In 1985, Hemant debuted as Tarzan in Babbar Subhash’s Adventures of Tarzan, also starring Kimi Katkar. He has had mixed success in later films. He was a regular actor in Mithun Chakraborty films. In 2005, Birje appeared in Garv: Pride and Honour, starring Salman Khan. He has also appeared in Malayalam and Telugu movies.

His other films include Aaj Ke Angaarey, Tahkhana (1986), Veerana (1988), Commando (1988), Kabrastan (1988), Maar Dhaad (1988), Sindoor Aur Bandook (1989), Sau Saal Baad, Aag Ke Sholay, Paanch Fauladi, Ab Meri Baari, Junglee Tarzan, Lashkar, Chandaal (1998), Suraj (1997), Kasam Dhande Ki, The Magnificent Guardian, Aaj Ka Samson, Kaun Kare Kurbanie (1991), Ikke Pe Ikka, Angaara (1996), Muqadar (1996), and Indraprastham (1996).

