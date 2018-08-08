Bollywood Actor Imran Khan is the Latest Victim of Mistaken Identity, Writes a Long Post to Clear the Air

People are excited about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan's oath ceremony, so much so that they have ended up sending congratulatory messages to Bollywood actor Imran Khan.The actor, who is also the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, on Tuesday , took to Instagram to reveal that he has been receiving texts on the politician's recent victory in the Pakistan elections.The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star shared the screenshot of an e-mail, in which the sender has addressed him as "Dear Prime Minister.""I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I’ll keep you guys updated,” Imran quipped in the post’s caption.“Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognizes friends and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on very first day,” the message read.Well, this is not the first time when the actor has been confused for the former Pakistani cricketer. A month ago, the actor had posted another screenshot of a message which had a complaint against a local police station in Pakistan.Meanwhile, Imran's uncle Aamir was reportedly invited to the politician's swearing-in ceremony.However, the Dangal star rubbished reports, saying, "No, I am not going to Pakistan and I haven't got an invitation for Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony."Imran was last seen in a romantic-comedy drama Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.