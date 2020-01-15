Bollywood Actor John Abraham Gifts Co-Star Arshad Warsi BMW F750 GS Worth Rs 12 Lakh

John Abraham, whose love for bikes is well known, recently gifted his Pagalpanti co-star Arshad Warsi a BMW F750 GS worth Rs 12 lakh for New Year 2020. Both Arshad and John are bike enthusiasts. According to a report by Mid-Day, John was thinking of adding a new bike to his fleet and had sent a picture of the bike - BMW F750 GS to Arshad, asking him whether he liked it.

Receiving the picture, Arshad asked John if he planning to but BMW F750 GS. John replied that he wanted to buy the bike for Arshad, who already owns Ducati and an Indian scout.

Arshad said he denied John for gifting him the bike but the former continued to insist, showing several pictures of BMW F750 GS. John eventually sent the bike to Arshad and said he should try it.

Arshad took to his Twitter to thank John for BMW F750 GS. In the picture, Arshad is seen posing with the bike that has Austin Yellow metallic colour and gives a sporty look.

Thank you ⁦@TheJohnAbraham⁩ for the Beamer. I bless you every time I take it for a ride. Love you buddy... pic.twitter.com/OanSnO3PW7 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 12, 2020

Here's another picture that the actor posted with his new BMW F750GS.

Sunday morning ride in the best city in the world, my city #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/b3IbxYtrCm — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 12, 2020

The report further mentioned that Arshad is also grateful to John for changing his wife Maria Goretti’s mind about biking.

Arshad said after he got married to Maria, she said a strict no to Arshad riding bikes. He said John asked him during the shooting of Kabul Express, released in December 2006, why he stopped biking. After knowing that Arshad has been asked by Maria not to ride the bike, John called her and persuaded her.

It was earlier speculated that Arshad himself bought this Adventure bike when he posted a picture with it.

BMW F750 GS comes with the automatic stability control (ASC) and the ABS safely under control. It comes with twin-cylinder engine with 57 kW (77 HP). It comes with the newly designed engine abundant power onto the rear wheel while keeping the consumption low. The seat of BMW F 750 GS can be adapted to various heights - from lowered 770 mm up to 830 mm.

