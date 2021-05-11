Bollywood Actors who Left Lucrative Careers to Pursue their Passion

Bollywood or the Hindi film industry has helped a lot of artists pursue their true passion. While a lot of actors decide from a young age that they want to act, many others pursue very different careers until they have a change of heart. Let us take a look at some actors who had very different careers, before they pursued their passion for acting.

John Abraham

John Abraham has been a star for so long that people forget he started his career by working at an ad agency as a media planner. John had done his MBA from Mumbai Educational Trust in 1998 and worked, while also trying his hands at modelling. It was through modelling that he landed his debut film Jism.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress might be winning hearts with her diverse roles now, but Parineeti actually had plans to become an investment banker. Parineeti moved to London at 17 where she earned a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. She returned to India after the 2009 recession and worked as a Public Relations consultant in Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios. She stepped into Bollywood with the YRF film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha’s mother Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan might have been established actors, but her parents did not wish for her to become an actress. Soha has a shining CV. She got her bachelor’s degree from Balliol College, Oxford University. She then earned a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. According to her book, she worked as an investment banker and quit her job secretly when she was offered a film. However, the film didn’t pan out. She eventually made her debut in 2004 with the film Dil Maange More.

Ranveer Singh

Before making his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh worked in advertising. He got his Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, United States. He then went on to work as a copywriter in reputed agencies like O&M and JWT. Ranveer is now one of the biggest stars in Bollywood with many blockbusters under his belt.

Taapsee Pannu

Before she was winning awards for her critically acclaimed performances, Taapsee was actually an engineer. The Thappad actress did Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in Delhi, and then worked as a software engineer. Taapsee then took part in the reality show Get Gorgeous which led to her modelling and later film journey.

Riteish Deshmukh

Did you know that Riteish Deshmukh had an architectural firm named Revolutions? The actor wanted a career in architecture and trained for it. After graduating in Architecture from Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute, he worked at an architectural firm in New York. He also trained in theatre in the prestigious The Lee Strasberg Theatre institute in NY.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is a talented actor who has given many memorable performances in Bollywood. However, he started off in a very different tangent. The actor has bachelors and masters degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management from Melbourne, Australia. After returning to India, Randeep worked in a marketing firm. He made his debut with Mira Nair’s critically acclaimed film Monsoon Wedding.

