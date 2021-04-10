Bollywood Actors Who Successfully Ventured Into the World Of Music Videos

Music videos have been a hit concept in the west for a long time. Now, this kind of videos is on the rise in the Indian entertainment industry as well with rappers and singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah and Raaftar belting out one hit after another. Mainstream Bollywood actors, who have already wooed the audience with their films, are also trying out music videos as a new venture to increase their appeal.

Here are some of those Bollywood actors who appeared in music videos in recent times and managed to rock them as well.

In 2015 Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta featured in the music video Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon which instantly became the love anthem of the year. Prior to this video, Hashmi and Gupta worked with each other on films like Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. It was sung and composed by brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik, and released by T-series.

Vicky Kaushal appeared in the romantic music video Pachtaoge with dancer-actress Nora Fatehi in 2019. He portrayed the character of a husband who is heartbroken after finding out about his wife’s affair with someone else. The love triangle ultimately ends with Kaushla’s character dying. This tragic tale of love, betrayal and regret is directed by Arvindr Khaira and is currently has over 520 million views on YouTube. The single was released by T-series and has Arijit Singh on vocals.

After lending her voice to a couple of songs from her movies like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt released her single Prada with The Doorbeen in 2019. The video shows Alia essaying the character of a girlfriend who demands gifts from her boyfriend from the international high-end fashion brand Prada. It is shot in a club-like setting with colourful lights. It is sung by Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma and currently has more than 60 million views on YouTube.

Hrithik Roshan featured in the music video Dheere Dheere Se sung by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2015. A recreation of the original song, it also has Soman Kapoor featuring opposite Hrithik and has garnered nearly 470 million views on YouTube. The sizzling chemistry between the two actors helped the video cross five million views in 4 days of its release and it continues to find its place in everyone’s playlist.

This video is a bit different from the others mentioned above but it finds its way into the list due to the intention behind it.

Vishal Mishra composed Muskurayega India last year to thank the people of the country for doing their part in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. A bunch of actors including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Panday appeared in the song whose lyrics were penned by Kaushal Kishore.

