Bollywood Actress At Centre Of Media Frenzy Arrested By India's Narcotics Agency

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by India’s federal narcotics agency on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the organisation said.

Chakraborty is being investigated by federal agencies in connection with death of her boyfriend, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but it was unclear whether today’s arrest was connected with that case. The spokesperson did not give any more details.

Rajput’s death and the circumstances around it have been at the centre of frenzied media coverage in India in recent weeks, eclipsing stories around the country’s growing coronavirus infections, a plane crash that killed 18 people and a sharply contracting economy.

In a message to media after news of Chakraborty’s arrest broke, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said it was “a travesty of justice”.

Maneshinde did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Chakraborty is under investigation after Rajput’s family accused her of being responsible for his death.

She has been accused of abetting suicide, criminal conspiracy and theft in a report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation last month.

Television channels showed Chakraborty waving to the media before getting into a police car and exiting the NCB office in Mumbai. Her brother Showik was arrested by the agency last week, local media reported.