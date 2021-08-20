Bollywood Actress Warina Hussain Trolled For Being an Afghani

Bollywood actress, Warina Hussain, whose innocence and beauty in Cadbury’s advertisement touched people’s heart is now being trolled for being a native of Afghanistan. Warina’s father is from Iraq and her mother is from Afghanistan. Warina was introduced to Bollywood by Salman Khan in the 2018 film Loveyatri opposite Ayush Sharma, Salman’s brother in law.

Although the actress’ beauty became a topic of discussion, she did not get success as expected. The actress had to face a lot of difficulties too. Film makers hesitated from giving the actress work as she was from Afghanistan. She was also trolled on social media platforms for being an Afghani due to the recent developments in her home country.

Warina remained in the people’s radar since the beginning of her career itself. The actress told at the time of release of her debut film ‘Loveyatri’ that when she tried to make a career in films in India, people used to troll her saying that she had come from a terrorist country. The actress said that she used to get disturbed when people used to say such things. Warina had listened to a number of stories about the Afghanistan of old times from her mother and her maternal grandmother. The actress said that the people of Afghanistan really appreciate and watch Bollywood films.

Warina considers Salman as his favourite actor. She was seen with the actor in the song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ from the film ‘Dabaang 3’. Before becoming an actress, Warina studied at the New York film academy. She went to film academy, did modeling and commercials before trying her luck in Hindi films.

According to reports, Salman auditioned throughout the country for the film ‘Loveyatri’ but he liked Warina in the end. The actress looks glamourous in all kinds of dresses. She has shared a number of her stunning photos on social media. The beautiful actress has maintained a distance from social media for a long time.

As far as work is concerned the actress will soon be seen in the film ‘The Incomplete Man’. Apart from this she is also working in a South film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here