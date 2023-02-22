As the saying goes, love can happen anywhere, at any time, and with anyone. It has absolutely no limitations. Even if the man you’ve fallen for was earlier married to another woman? Wondering what we are talking about? We are talking about some of our B-town divas who did the same. They met the man of their dreams, fell in love, and many are thoroughly enjoying their married lives. This has undoubtedly raised a few eyebrows, but who cares when you’re in love? Here are some actresses who have fallen in love with divorced men and are living happily ever after.

The first name on the list is the quintessential Kareena Kapoor Khan. She married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and the wedding was small and intimate. While her dating history hasn’t been as intimate, she is now happier than she has ever been. After a five-year relationship with Shahid Kapoor ended, the actress married a divorced actor with two children. Saif married Amrita when he was very young, and the couple had two children, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

In 2009, the Dhadkan actress Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra. Kundra was already a divorcee by then, separated from his ex-wife Kavita Kundra in 2006. The couple first met for business purposes, with Raj assisting the yoga diva with marketing ideas for her perfume brand. Shilpa and Raj now have two children, Samisha and Viaan.

Popular actress Raveena Tandon began dating distributor Anil Thandani while filming Stumped in 2003. The couple married after only a year of dating. Thandani was previously married to Ramu Sippy’s daughter Natasha Sippy, but the couple divorced after Natasha discovered her ex-attraction husband to the actress. The actress adopted two girls before marrying in 1995.

The Bong beauty, Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover after he divorced twice. The couple fell in love on the set of their horror film Alone. His previous two marriages were short-lived, but his current marriage to Bipasha is his happily ever after!

Farhan Akhtar divorced his wife Adhuna Bhabani after 17 years of marriage shortly after Farhan began dating Shibani. Farhan and Shibani recently married in a small ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Hansika Motwani surprised her fans with pictures of her romantic proposal in Paris with beau Sohael Khaturiya. The actress married him in December of last year. Sohael was previously married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj, who is a mutual friend of Hansika, according to reports.

