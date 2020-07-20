Bollywood Background Dancers' Sweet Gesture for Varun Dhawan Will Melt Your Heart, Watch Video

Coronavirus pandemic has hit a number of sectors, one of them being Bollywood. With movie makers taking baby steps to resume shooting, a video tribute to Varun Dhawan by background dancers of Bollywood has surfaced online.

The video comes as a thank you gesture by all the dancers to Varun, who have helped them in these testing times. In the clip, all dancers have performed to some of Varun's hit songs. From First Class Hain to Saturday...Saturday, dancers have performed the hookstep with a footage of Varun in the frame.

“A special thanks by Bollywood Dancers to Varun Dhawan with a cool video where they perform of his hit songs as he supports them during such touch times (sic),” read the caption.

Varun himself has shared the video clip on his Instagram story and thanked all such a sweet gesture. “This really made my day...thank you so much for this…thank you so much I love all of you (sic),” he wrote along with the post. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Varun took to the story section of the photo-sharing platform to introduce the world to his puppy Angel. "Angel refusing to wake up to watch ufc with me," he wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram Mood 🐶 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 12, 2020 at 1:26am PDT

On the film front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D this year. His next film is Coolie No 1 is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.